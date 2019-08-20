A new California law says that police should kill “only when necessary.”

The new piece of legislation Assembly Bill 392 was born as a result of the death of Stephon Clark at the hands of police in March 2018.

On Monday, the legislation was signed into action by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and tightens criteria on the use of deadly force. It changes the wording from “objectively reasonable” to “only when necessary.”

“I’m ready to sign this damn thing,” Newsom said to the media during a ceremony in Sacramento.

“I would be honored if you would join us up onstage,” Newsom said to the family members of Clark who was gunned down in his grandmother’s backyard after cops assumed a cellphone in his hand was a gun.

The law will take effect in January 2020 and Newsom said he hopes it sets precedent for other states, The LA Times reports.

“As California goes, so goes the rest of the United States of America,” he said. “And we are doing something today that stretches the boundaries of possibility and sends a message to people all across this country — that they can do more.”

The legislation was pushed by civil rights advocates who said the new law could save lives and prevent trigger happy cops from killing unarmed Black men especially.

And while many support the new legislation, Clark’s brother thinks more could be done in his slain brother’s memory.

“The bill is watered down, everybody knows that,” Stevante Clark told the LA Times. “But at least we are getting something done. At least we are having the conversation now.”