Kelly Rowland is turning a real-life holiday catastrophe with her family into a Lifetime Christmas movie.

Who says family drama can’t bring out something positive?

Merry Liddle Christmas, based on Rowland’s real life experience, will air as part of the network’s holiday schedule, Entertainment Weekly reports.

According to the outlet, “the plot involves not only a glossy video shoot of the perfect Christmas, but a very good shot at romance with a neighbor, even though this breaks one of her dating rules.

Rowland will star in the move and she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are also executive producing.

According to the official movie description, “Merry Liddle Christmas stars Rowland as Jacquie, a successful single tech entrepreneur who hosts her dysfunctional family in her new home over the holiday.

Rowland has been on a roll this year dropping an EP, The Kelly Rowland Edition, and taped an episode of the new A Black Lady Sketch Show, and the multi-hyphenate appeared on L.A.’s Finest, and American Soul.

But what she’s not doing – at least anytime soon – is going on tour with Destiny’s Child.

Rowland shut down those rumors that a reunion was in store for the famed group. According to Rowland, she hasn’t discussed a reunion with bestie Beyonce and Michelle Williams and insists the idea “hasn’t been on our radar.”

All three of the ladies have been focused on other projects and are constantly supporting each other’s individual endeavors.