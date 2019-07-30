It has been 20 years since Destiny’s Child released their first album, The Writings on The Wall and ten years since the group recorded new music together. Rumors have been swirling that the trio may be reuniting, but Kelly Rowland shut down the idea during a recent interview.

According to Rowland, she hasn’t discussed a reunion with Beyonce and Michelle Williams and insists the idea “hasn’t been on our radar.”

All three of the ladies have been focused on other projects and are constantly supporting each other’s individual endeavors.

“Everybody’s, like, basically doing their own projects right now and we’re just supporting each other,” she added.

Both of the ladies Beyonce calls her “best friends” and former group mates were one deck to support Beyonce at the premiere of The Lion King in Los Angeles a few weeks back. Rowland brought along her adorable 4-year-old son, Titan and revealed he has a bone to pick with the film’s villain, Scar.

“Titan left the movie saying he does not like Scar. He wanted to punch Scar in the face,” she told PopCulture.com.

Ever since the trio reunited at Coachella in 2018, fans have been begging for them to launch a reunion tour or at least consider recording another album together.

Even though Kelly Rowland made it clear that’s not in the cards, we’re still hoping the ladies could have a change of heart in the future.