Gunfire erupted Tuesday night near Clark Atlanta University injuring four students.

Two students from Spelman College and two from Clark Atlanta were reported injured. One student was shot in the chest, one in the leg and bullets grazed the two other girls, reports WSBTV.

The shooting happened at a college block party ahead of today’s first day of classes near the library which is shared by Clark Atlanta, Spelman and Morehouse students, according to police.

The frantic moments after 4 students were shot in front the AU Library caught on cell phone video. Police think two separate groups were targeting each other. The shooting happened during a block party. 2 CAU students, 2 Spelman students were taken to Grady. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/mGolmKVc04 — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) August 21, 2019

Police reported that a confrontation that went south ignited the shooting.

“It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other and the students in the crossfire,” Atlanta Police Capt. William Rucker told WSB.

Police are reviewing the video near the shooting scene to see if the incident was caught on tape.