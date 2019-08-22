Gabrielle Union-Wade stepped out in style on Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent, showing off her Red Carpet Collection for New York & Company in a cobalt satin jumpsuit.

Union-Wade made waves earlier in the day when she gave her fans a sneak-peek of a sketch of the jumpsuit in her Instagram stories, but teased they would have to tune in later that night to see the finished product, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Tune in to @agt tonight to see this sketch come to life,” she wrote.

The actress, who is a judge on the talent competition series, gave good face while wearing the sexy jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, and wide legs. The line for NY & Co. is Union-Wade’s own designs and part of a six-piece collection with the brand she’s been partnered with since 2017.

The collection is promoted as “higher-quality fabrics and additional details, not previously available in the Gabrielle Union Collection,” said a spokesperson for the brand which also features “hand-beading and vegan leather.”

The jumpsuit went on sale Tuesday and the rest of the pieces will go on sale in the following weeks starting Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Union-Wades regular collection line is priced from $39.95 to $129.95 and includes a variety of looks like dresses, jumpsuits and separates with sizes ranging from 0 to 22.

When Union-Wade dropped her first collection last year, she said she wanted to make comfortable clothes that were affordable.

“I wanted to design fashionable comfortable clothes that allow you to live your best life without the clothes breaking the budget or feeling like they are attacking you (and winning). I am so lucky that I was able to have some of my friends be a part of this campaign with me. It’s all about sisterhood. That’s why I’m continuing my #AllTogetherNow message. Every design is a piece that’s inspired by work , my life at home or from the traveling that I have done. I wanted to create a collection that was eclectic, versatile and most importantly, inclusive of everyone,” she said.

She also launched the Kaavia James Collection of baby apparel for NY & Co., named after her baby girl.