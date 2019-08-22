Jamie Foxx is shutting down rumors that he’s dating Sela Veve, the beautiful, young artist he was spotted holding hands with just before news of his split from Katie Holmes broke.

Ever since photos of the pair hit the net, folks have been blaming the aspiring artist for Foxx’s split from longtime love, Holmes.

Foxx and his protege attempted to clear up all of the speculation an Instagram video.

“For the people who care… here is the TRUE story(swipe)… for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music#killthedoublestandard,” the artist captioned the video.

According to Jamie Foxx, he’s just mentoring the young lady as she pursues a career in music, the same way he helped out stars like Ed Sheeran and Nick Cannon.

“Here was the thing, there is a young lady by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her…She’s singing broken down Beyoncé, playing the guitar and I said ‘How the f**k did this happen?’“ he said in the video. “So, we took her under our wing.”

He also blasted the public for the double standard placed on women in the entertainment industry.

“People try to make mountains out of molehills. We want to treat her the same way and give her the same opportunities,” he continued. “I told her it’s going to be this way. It’s a double standard when it comes to women.”