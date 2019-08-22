An East Rochester man who sprayed a Black teenager with a hose during a heated confrontation is actually being held responsible for his racist actions.

—‘You’re hurting me!’ Facebook video of five police officers tackling Black teen goes viral—

On Wednesday, Glen Nicodemus was arraigned and charged with second-degree harassment, police said, after hosing down a 14-year-old and yelling, “I’m a Ku Klux Klan member” during the confrontation, The NY Daily News reports.

Video surfaced this week of the unidentified East Rochester man spraying a Black teenager with a hose during a heated exhange. The clip shows the run in between them outside of the man’s home.

“You shouldn’t be f*cking with the Klan,” the man can be heard yelling. He then walks toward his yard and grabs a hose as he hurls a racial slur at the boy.

“The video looks like something out of the 1960s,” the boy’s mother Christina Poles told the Daily News.

Poles said her son got into a verbal argument with the man at a nearby park while hanging out with a group of friends when the man started taking pictures of the teens. The altercation then re-ignited as they were walking past his house.

—Black home buyer who found KKK memorabilia in cop’s home receives death threats—

“He was outside doing it again, flipping them off,” the distraught mother explained previously. “My son said something along the lines of ‘why do you keep flipping us off,’ said some other profanities I wish he hadn’t.”

“You shouldn’t be f*cking with the Klan,” the man can be heard yelling on video. He then walks toward his yard and grabs a hose as he hurls a racial slur at the boy.

The man sprayed the boy as he walked away.

“It was like a scene out of the 60s,” she said. “You don’t see stuff like that in 2019.”

“It never affected me and now I see this video and it’s my son that this is happening to, so it puts things in perspective a little bit,” she concluded.