A Black home buyer who found a Ku Klux Klan application while touring a cop’s house is now receiving death threats.

—Black home buyer finds Ku Klux Klan application during showing of cop’s house—

Rob Mathis and his wife, Reyna were touring a five-bedroom home in Holton, Michigan when they stumbled upon racist memorabilia, Confederate flags and a framed KKK application in a home owned by Muskegon officer Charles Anderson.

Mathis took to Facebook on Wednesday, August 7, to share his shocking discovery but now says his family is getting death threats for outing the closeted racist. Police informed Mathis that a credible threat was made on him and his family.

Anderson has since been placed on leave, according to WoodTV.com, after the department launched an internal review.

Mathis explained the details of the discovery in his social media post.

“My wife and I have been house shopping for a little over a month now; searching houses in Sterling Heights, GrandRapids, Hudsonville, and Muskegon,” Mathis began.

“Today we were looking at a house in Holton that we both agreed would be perfect, so we meet our realtor to see the house it’s beautiful. As we are walking to the house I’m seeing confederate flags on the walls the dining room table and even the garage. I’m thinking to myself as a joke I’m walking to the imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan‘s house right now.”

Mathis continued, “So to my surprise as I walk into the bedroom there’s an application for the Ku Klux Klan in a frame on the wall and this home is an officer of the Muskegon Police Department. I immediately stopped my walk-through and informed the realtor that I am not writing an offer on this home and I am leaving now. I feel sick to my stomach knowing that I walk to the home of one of the most racist people in Muskegon hiding behind his uniform and possibly harassing people of color and different nationalities,” Mathis wrote.

“I’ve thought about this for a few hours now and I thought I would just share with you a picture of the application on the wall. To the officer, I know who you are and I will be looking at resources to expose your prejudice. As for now pictures speak 1000 words,” Mathis finished.

Anderson was an officer on the force for 22 years and in 2009 shot and killed a Black man, Julius Johnson, but was ultimately acquitted of any wrong doing. The man’s sister, Tunisia Phillips, said her brother begged for his life before Anderson killed him.

—African American museum in Baton Rouge vandalized after beloved founder’s murder—

The case into Johnson’s killing won’t be reopened said Prosecutor D.J. Hilson. But said if need be, he’s open to reviewing it.