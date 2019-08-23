Michael Jackson’s will is reportedly missing and his former manager is losing faith that it will turn up soon.

On Thursday, Raymone Bain, held a press conference saying the late singer’s will is gone and she doesn’t have a copy that outlines all his last wishes.

“I don’t have it, I don’t know where it is,” she said. “I have wished, I have hoped and I have prayed that Michael Jackson’s will — dated Oct. 6, 2006 — would be found, revealed, discovered, dropped from the sky. Because in it, he painstakingly outlined how he wanted his legacy to be preserved and maintained.”

Bain also wants President Donald Trump to assist in the search.

“Michael considered him a very close friend, and he said to me on many occasions that Mr. Trump was one of the few people who never turned his back on him, and who was there to help him during his trial,” she said.

Bain also announced the launch of the MJ Legacy Foundation, which would “preserve, protect and defend his name while supporting the numerous organizations he supported during his life.”

Michael Jackson’s estate reportedly told USA Today that Bain was “not authorized to act on behalf of the Michael Jackson Estate nor to use Michael Jackson’s name in any way for charitable or her own commercial purposes.”

Bain however has pushed forward defending the deceased singer against molestation claims after the documentary Finding Neverland was released on HBO.

“I sincerely believe that these new revelations were timed for the beginning of the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. And I believe it was their goal to derail anything being planned in his honor,” she added.

With the will missing in action, sounds like a smooth criminal might have struck again!