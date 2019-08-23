As the saying goes, A$AP Rocky knows where his bread is buttered.

The rapper has not once publicly thanked President Donald Trump for taking up his case on Twitter to facilitate his release from a Swedish prison earlier this month.

And that has pissed off two of Trump’s Black supporters who said the rapper and his team are “ungrateful mother f****rs” and they are demanding a public thank you.

Surely Rocky knows that wouldn’t go over well with his fans if he does.

Ohio Pastor Darrell Scott and Kareem Lanier, co-chair of the Urban Revitalization Coalition, accused Damien Granderson, one of Rocky’s attorney of being too “nonchalant” when he received word that Trump was looking into the rapper’s assault case and pushing for his release.

“I was like, man, you ungrateful motherf****rs, you. I can’t believe you,” Scott recalled saying to the attorney.

“The White House didn’t ask for anything,” Scott said, according to Yahoo News. “There were no conditions attached, but my condition and Kareem’s condition was that all I’m asking for you guys to do is say thank you.”

Rocky was freed Aug. 2 from a Swedish prison after pressure from celebrities and Trump.

The 30-year-old Harlem rapper, whose given name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was being held on charges of assault after getting involved in a street altercation in which he says he was being harassed.

Rocky did however say thank you, but it was a broad sweep thanking any and everybody who had something to do with his case.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram. “I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you.”

