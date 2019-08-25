Turns out that “BM Bad” message Chris Brown left on his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram page last May was the real deal; Brown and Ammika Harris are expecting a child!

According to TMZ, 30-year-old Brown and 26-year-old Harris are expecting a baby boy in the fall. This will be Harris’ first child and Brown’s second. Brown also has a 5-year-old daughter named Royalty by Nia Guzman.

READ MORE: Florida battery charge dropped against singer Chris Brown

TMZ reported that Brown and Harris have been getting along great. According to a source quoted by the media outlet, Harris is thrilled with how Brown is treating her in every way —including financially, medically and emotionally.

Fans became suspicious in May after Brown wrote the “BM Bad” comment with a kissy face emoji on one of Harris’ photos. Those suspicions were confirmed in June when news broke that the two were having a baby.

Although the pair broke up earlier this year, the Daily Mail is reporting that a new romance may be brewing between the two.

Harris recently posted a selfie on Instagram, which she tagged Brown in, that included a green heart emoji and the “Run It” singer responded back with a purple heart emoji.

This is Brown’s second foray into fatherhood, but he has experienced some dating trouble in the past. In 2009, he was charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2017, he was also served with a restraining order from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after he allegedly threatened to commit violence against her.

READ MORE: Baby Mama Drama: Chris Brown accused of not paying child support

And he’s stirred up some drama on Tran’s new man’s IG page. Brown commented on an IG picture of Tran and Victor Cruz, 32, that the former New York Giants wide receiver needs to up his fashion game.

“No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM,” Chris reportedly commented, according to Hollywood Life. “He look like he shopping off the manikin and trying to bargain with the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks [sic].”

Brown has denied making those comments and said his account was hacked.