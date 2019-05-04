Chris Brown definitely loves seeing pictures of ex-girlfriend Rihanna in lingerie, well, we guess it has to do since he cannot get the real thing. And recently, Brown publicly commented on one of her photos and her fans were not having it.

On Wednesday, Ms. Fenty posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing sexy lingerie from her Savage x Fenty line.

It did not take long for Brown to slide into the “Kiss It Better” singer’s comments writing:

“TO BREAK DA INTERNET! KEEP RISING QUEEN.”

US Weekly reported that Brown also requested to hear more of her work in the near future, writing, “MUSIC SOON PLEASE” in a separate comment.

This is definitely not the first time that Brown has commented under a revealing picture of Rihanna. According to US, in November he left a flushed face emoji under a photo of Rihanna in a pair of red pantie with the word “naughty” written across the waistband.

Considering the “Forever” singer’s history with Rihanna, her fans were understandably protective of her. So as one can imagine, fans were outraged in November and this time was no different. One commenter replied to Brown’s comment telling him to “get a job!!! Stay away from her!!” Another follower wrote, “Actually the audacity coming from you.”

After a year of dating, the couple broke up in 2009 after it was reported that Brown assaulted her the night of the 51st Grammy Awards. Brown would go on to plead guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to five years of probation, community service, and domestic violence counseling. Rihanna would later tell “20/20” that the altercation started after an argument about Brown receiving a text message from another woman.

The pair tried to date again in 2012 but parted ways in 2013.

A source told US that though the two have a complicated past they still communicate on a regular basis.

“Chris and Rihanna continue to be in frequent contact with each other. They are extremely supportive of each other’s projects,” the insider said. “There is a lot of history between the two of them. Rihanna is aware that there will be concern about her friendship with Chris, but she can handle herself.”

No matter how fans feel about Brown, who has over the years faced even more trouble, particularly in the dating field, Rihanna has been public about the fact that she does still cares deeply about him.

“I don’t hate him,” she said in a 2015 Vanity Fair interview. “I will care about him until the day I die.”