Chris Brown may be fighting a legal battle again with the mother of his daughter, Royalty.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Nia Guzman, Royalty’s mother, says Brown owes her $17,743 in back child support since February, Yahoo News reported.

Guzman claims, Brown “has repeatedly engaged in conduct that dramatically increased the cost of litigation.” Guzman claims, “He has ignored deposition notices, offered to participate in mediation in a court hearing then failed to even respond to potential mediation dates when proposed, and ignored settlement offers altogether.”

The court documents also claim that Brown’s decisions have been, “a great hardship” for her because she does not work and relies on the support from him, calling him “an admitted extraordinary high earner.” She claims he makes $7.5 million a year.

