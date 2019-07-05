Chris Brown may be fighting a legal battle again with the mother of his daughter, Royalty.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Nia Guzman, Royalty’s mother, says Brown owes her $17,743 in back child support since February, Yahoo News reported.
Guzman claims, Brown “has repeatedly engaged in conduct that dramatically increased the cost of litigation.” Guzman claims, “He has ignored deposition notices, offered to participate in mediation in a court hearing then failed to even respond to potential mediation dates when proposed, and ignored settlement offers altogether.”
The court documents also claim that Brown’s decisions have been, “a great hardship” for her because she does not work and relies on the support from him, calling him “an admitted extraordinary high earner.” She claims he makes $7.5 million a year.
Including retroactive child support from the beginning of the case, Guzman is looking at a total of $258,285.24. This also includes sanctions and “the value of housing that [Brown] agreed to supply.”
But this isn’t their first time in court over child support. The Grio reported the parents have been fighting over child support since 2015, and most recently over a year ago.
The breakdown of Brown’s support was, $2,500 per month in support and another $4,000 for a nanny (who is Guzman’s mother). Guzman believed she should receive $21,000 plus per month in support and that she was owed $250,000 by Brown in retroactive child support, Yahoo News reports.
However Brown filed documents to block the increase because Guzman had previously asked for an increase in support three times. He also claims between her income, Brown’s support, and the spousal support she receives from a prior marriage, Guzman ends up with a monthly total of $6,628.
But this isn’t the only hot seat Brown has been in this week. After the release of his new album Indigo, fans heard the Brown sing the lyric, “Only wanna f**k the black b**ches with the nice hair.”
