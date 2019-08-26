A Florida woman says the pappy of her newborn baby is Future and she’s slapped the rapper with a paternity case.

—CNN’s April Ryan opens up about her bodyguard getting charged for assaulting a journalist—

According to TMZ, a legal filing in Broward County brought against Future by Eliza Seraphin, alleges that he has fathered his seventh child with her but went missing in action after she gave birth April 19.

The single momma wants a judge to make future pay retroactive child support and foot the bill for her hospital costs to birth the baby.

Just five months earlier Future announced that he was a baby daddy for the sixth time after the birth of his son Hendrix back in December.

Future also shares a son with singer Ciara.

—Parents charged with hate crime for assaulting Black teen hiding in daughter’s closet—

We’ll keep you posted about Future’s latest “Maury Show” moment.