Ever since news broke that Hasbro Toys is the proud owner of Death Row Records, folks are wondering how on earth that happened.

At first glance, the notion that the same company that brought us Monopoly, Mr. Potato Head, and Power Rangers now owns the infamous record label that was built by Suge Knight sounds preposterous, but the backstory isn’t as crazy as it seems.

Hasbro recently purchased Entertainment One Multimedia Company (eOne) for $4 billion. One of the media company’s many holdings includes their music labels, and eOne purchased Death Row Records for $280 million back in 2013.

Now that eOne has been acquired by Hasbro Toys, Death Row Records is part of their expansive portfolio.

One is responsible for popular children’s brands including Peppa Pig while eOne’s music division has been home to several artists you likely know and love including Erica Campbell, Michelle Williams, and any more.

While it’s unlikely that any new music will come out of Death Row Records, only time will tell if we will see Snoop Dogg and Tupac action figures lining the toy aisles in the future.