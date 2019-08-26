Los Angeles Lakers’ star DeMarcus Cousins and his longtime girlfriend Morgan Lang tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Atlanta on Saturday.

Cousins, 29 and Lang, 28 looked like regal royalty at the St. Regis Atlanta where they said their “I Do’s” before family and celebrity friends, PEOPLE reported exclusively.

“The entire event was amazing from TOP to Bottom… Literally,” the happy couple told the outlet.

“We translated a millennial’s interpretation of old Hollywood and what it would be like in current times using Morgan’s love for flowers and ensuring the arrangements were just as towering as Demarcus,” wedding planner Lynn Ehumadu of Lily V Events told the magazine.

“Demarcus’ sense of style made this modern glam wedding our clients’ dream come true!”.

Lang reportedly wore a couture Daughters of Nonvelum champagne-colored gown and Cousins kept it classic with a tux by designer Rich Fresh.

NBA stars John Wall and Eric Bledsoe and Cousin’s brother Jaleel were the groomsmen.

His famous friends former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston and Matt Barnes were also on hand for the occasion as well as new Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook.

This seems to be a happy ending for Cousins who had a difficult past month after he suffered a torn ACL earlier this month, ESPN reports.

He signed with the Lakers last month and will miss the current season.