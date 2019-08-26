Los Angeles Lakers’ star DeMarcus Cousins and his longtime girlfriend Morgan Lang tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Atlanta on Saturday.
Cousins, 29 and Lang, 28 looked like regal royalty at the St. Regis Atlanta where they said their “I Do’s” before family and celebrity friends, PEOPLE reported exclusively.
“The entire event was amazing from TOP to Bottom… Literally,” the happy couple told the outlet.
“We translated a millennial’s interpretation of old Hollywood and what it would be like in current times using Morgan’s love for flowers and ensuring the arrangements were just as towering as Demarcus,” wedding planner Lynn Ehumadu of Lily V Events told the magazine.
“Demarcus’ sense of style made this modern glam wedding our clients’ dream come true!”.
Lang reportedly wore a couture Daughters of Nonvelum champagne-colored gown and Cousins kept it classic with a tux by designer Rich Fresh.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to our clients Mr and Mrs Demarcus Cousins #mrandmrsdmc of the NBA @lakers @boogiecousins and @mor_guhn We got the call right after our #lilyveventstakesatlanta LAUNCH PARTY which was hella DOPE! and the rest is history. Such an honor to plan and execute for the sweetest couple everrr and wishing them a wonderful blissful marriage 💋 Shout out to the vendors who came together literally to make this epicness happen in ATL yesterday. I love you all! And to team LilyVevents and the new team members who got up on their feet to join us yesterday 😉 working their absolute butts off THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!! . . 🔥BOMB LIST🔥 Wedding Planning and Coordination @lilyvevents Floral design, Decor and Rentals @lilyvevents Venue @stregisatl Bridal Makeup @fanciivy_mua Makeup for the day @itsjessmakeup Bridal Hair @touchedbytonieb Official Photography and Videography @dmitry_shumanev Bridal attire @daughtersofnonyelum Grooms outfit @richfresh Bridesmaids dresses @bridesbynona Brides second outfit @nicholelynel Stationery @bydamistudiosnyc Entertainment Band @treydanielsmusic Guest appearance entertainment @musicbykem Wedding Cake @juliemillercakedesign Photo booth @photo_booths_to_go Flooring and Lighting @lilyvevents Catering @stregisatl Dj : @frandalaybay Lilyvevents BTS team: @palmvisuals @wootenphotos @alakijastudios @tomilolaofbiggles Sparklers and dancing clouds @luxuryloungeatl Room draping @uniqueeventelements . . #nbawedding #atlantawedding #demarcuscousins #EditorsCircle #goplatinumlist #graceormonde #insideweddings #blackbride1998 #atlantaweddings #weddingdetails #bridalinspiration #goldwedding #floraldesign #philawedding #theknot #mdweddings #dmvweddings #thecoordinatedbride #njweddings #newyorkweddings #luxuryweddings #luxuryeventdesign #lilyvevents
NBA stars John Wall and Eric Bledsoe and Cousin’s brother Jaleel were the groomsmen.
His famous friends former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston and Matt Barnes were also on hand for the occasion as well as new Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook.
This seems to be a happy ending for Cousins who had a difficult past month after he suffered a torn ACL earlier this month, ESPN reports.
He signed with the Lakers last month and will miss the current season.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you so much for exclusive @people Magazine 🍃 Read all about the remarkable journey of Demarcus and Morgan here https://people.com/sports/demarcus-cousins-marries-morgan-lang/ 😎📋 Thank you @boogiecousins and @mor_guhn for this Very Special Weekend 🙏🏻 @lakers ————————————————————————Photo&Video @dmitry_shumanev Wedding Design and Planning @lilyvevents Wedding Venue @stregisatl Wedding custom gown @daughtersofnonyelum Groom’s attire @richfresh Bridal Makeup @fanciivy_mua Makeup for the day @itsjessmakeup Hair @touchedbytonieb Entertainment @treydanielsmusic DJ @frandalaybay ————————————————————————- #demarcuscousins #boogiecousins #lakernation #lakers #nbanews #destinationwedding #destinationweddingphotographer #destinationweddingvideographer #stregis #stregiswedding #stregisatlanta #celebritywedding #celebrityweddingphotographer #celebrityweddingvideographer #celebrityweddingphotography #nba #sports #sport #bball #ball