The D23 Expo went down in Anaheim over the weekend, bringing Disney fans from across the country to the annual convention. Some fans dressed up as their favorite characters while others filled bags with exclusive Disney loot only available at the event.

Disney revealed tons of secrets about their long list of upcoming projects and one of the weekend’s highlights came on Saturday when Ryan Coogler made an unexpected appearance.

Coogler joined Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige onstage and spilled some details about the highly-anticipated sequel to his blockbuster film, Black Panther. While he didn’t reveal too much, he did confirm the flick will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

He also confirmed that Black Panther 2 is just a working title, meaning it will likely have a totally different name by the time it hits the big screen. Ryan Coogler will direct the sequel and confirmed he is already hard at work on the treatment.

Fans will have to wait a while to get any more details about the film that brought Wakanda to life and showcased Black beauty and power like we have never seen before. While we’re pretty sure Michael B. Jordan won’t be in the sequel, we can’t wait to see other faves like Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Chadwick Boseman, and Danai Gurira reprising their iconic roles.