One thing is certain, from the looks of Barack Obama’s summer music list, he’s got a lot of juice.

Our forever President put his thang down when he jotted down his favorite jams that he and Michelle have been enjoying, probably while living their best life and chilling their expansive Martha Vineyard vacation pad.

But then again, this is Barack and Michelle, the epitome of Black excellence.

The list, which was released last week, has a lot of flavor like the inclusion of Lizzo’s hit, Juice.

On Sunday, number 44, shared his 44-song summer playlist with some oldies but goodies and some newbies got social media very excited, The NY Daily News reports.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy,” Obama wrote.

With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019

Included on the list is classic like “I’ve got you under my skin,” by Frank Sinatra and “Brown eyed girl” by Van Morrison. He also shared a love for “Señorita” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, which he probably heard thanks to his hip daughters, Sasha and Malia.

And the Obamas too have been bopping to “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X like the rest of us.

But he mention of “Juice” by Lizzo floored the singer herself.

“WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!!” she tweeted to Obama.

Earlier in the day, the singer had tweeted to Obama, seemingly not knowing that she would land on his playlist as one of his favorites.

“I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!!” Lizzo wrote on Twitter.

I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!! pic.twitter.com/9KLGkjBp6J — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 24, 2019

In another tweet she said, “IM NOT OK !!!!!!!!”

The playlist also featured Drake and Rihanna, Beyonce and Jay-Z and there was even a throwback to A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It?”

Oh, yes we can, Forever First Lady and Mr. President!