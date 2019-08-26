A Florida-based doctor is accused of having bogus academic credentials after a 35-year-old Kentucky woman almost died after a plastic surgery procedure went wrong.

—Parents charged with hate crime for assaulting Black teen hiding in daughter’s closet—

The family of Dawn Bumphus said the woman researched for a year to find the right doctor to perform a butt-lift procedure and came across Dr. Harry Intsiful, also known as ‘Dr. Slimthick’ of New Life Plastic Surgery clinic.

On July 23, Bumphus traveled from Louisville to Miami for the surgery from what she believed to be a reputable plastic surgeon. The procedure meant she would have fat removed from her abdomen and back sections by liposuction, and put into her buttocks by injection, according to The Daily Mail.

However, during the procedure, Bumphus suffered punctures in her intestines in at least eight different places, her family said.

She was rushed to a local hospital with a life-threatening infection, two days after the procedure and has undergone a number of emergency surgeries.

And now reports indicate that some of the doctor’s credentials listed on his website weren’t true.

According to the Miami Herald, the doctor made claims that he was chief of plastic surgery at Coral Gables Hospital, however after a reporter inquired about it, the claim was removed from his website and a hospital spokeswoman said the position doesn’t exist. She did however confirm that Intsiful has surgery privileges there.

Another claim that Intsiful made saying he was an assistant professor of surgery at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, which is run by the federal government, was also dropped from the site.

—CNN’s April Ryan opens up about her bodyguard getting charged for assaulting a journalist—

Sharon K. Holland, the deputy vice president for external affairs at the university, said there were no records saying that Intsiful ever worked there.

“I have spoken with our surgery department emeritus chair… our current chair, the current chair’s assistant who spoke with our Civilian Human Resources department that keeps records on all of our past and present faculty members, and NONE of them know this doctor,” Holland wrote in an email to the Herald.

Another questionable claim said Intsiful was “the first-ever fellow in aesthetic and breast reconstruction surgery” at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago wasn’t true either.

Another credential, alleging that Intsiful completed “four years of plastic surgery training at the University of Missouri-Columbia” was also found to be untrue by communications officials from the University of Missouri-Columbia, who said no records of Intsiful attending the university as a student or in a post-graduate capacity could be found.

There are now also reports that other women have now reached out with stories of how Intsiful botched their surgeries as well.