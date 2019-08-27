A man was arrested and charged with murder on Friday for the death of a transgender woman who was stabbed to death in July.

Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, 25, was arrested in Houston and was considered a suspect after investigators found out he had been reportedly dating Tracy Williams, 22, ABC News reports.

Williams, also known as Tracy Single, was found on July 30 in the parking lot of a gas station located on Interstate 10 in Houston around 3:30 a.m., officials said in a Houston Police Department press release.

A medical examiner revealed that Williams’ death was ruled as a homicide. Police say the 22-year-old’s was stabbed repeatedly and suffered severe lacerations and a “puncture wound,” the site reports.

Bourgeois is currently being held without bond at the Harris County jail.

Williams mother, Joyce Williams said that Williams was the oldest of six children and was born Trevian Delaney, according to Click 2 Houston.

Family and friends said Wiliams was “spontaneous, outgoing and an expert fashionista.”

Williams had been living at the Montrose Grace Place in Houston, which is a nonprofit organization that opens its doors to for people between ages 13 to 21 to offer an environment for “homeless youth of all sexualities and genders, providing nourishment, health, relationships, and hope for the future,” according to the organizations site.

“My son has been murdered. My child is no longer with me, and I have to deal with this every day,” Williams’ mother said. “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody’s child.”

Although Williams was transgender, Willams’ mother said she doesn’t think that was linked with the stabbing, Click 2 Houston reports.

A South Carolina transgender woman, Denali Berries Stuckey, 29 was also found shot to death on the side of the road a days before Williams was killed in July, according to ABC News.

Sixteen transgender people in total have been killed since January of this year and many have been Black women, according to the Human Rights Campaign.