Morgan Freeman is currently starring in the action-packed thriller, Angel Has Fallen and the prolific actor is taking on the role of POTUS for the flick that also stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Gerard Butler.

Check out the official synopsis:

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.

Jada Pinkett Smith discusses how a ‘conventional’ marriage to Will Smith would have killed her

The third installment in the Fallen series, Angel Has Fallen stands on its own as a psychologically tense, kinetic thriller that never lets off the accelerator from its opening killer-drone attack.

WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith on fierce new role in ‘Angel Has Fallen’

Angel Has Fallen is directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a screenplay by Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook & Ric Roman Waugh, story by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt, and based on characters created by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt. Lionsgate and Millennium Media present, a Millennium Films/G-Base production.

Morgan Freeman set to star in sequel of ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’

Check out our exclusive interview with Morgan Freeman, above.