Jada Pinkett Smith is headed back to the big screen in the upcoming thriller, Angel Has Fallen.

The actress joins Morgan Freeman and Gerard Butler in the action-packed flick as an FBI agent who holds her own in desperate times. “It definitely put me on a very focused vibe,” she says of the project.

Check out the official synopsis:

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.

The third installment in the Fallen series, Angel Has Fallen stands on its own as a psychologically tense, kinetic thriller that never lets off the accelerator from its opening killer-drone attack.

Angel Has Fallen is directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a screenplay by Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook & Ric Roman Waugh, story by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt, and based on characters created by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt. Lionsgate and Millennium Media present, a Millennium Films/G-Base production.

Check out our exclusive interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, above.

Angel Has Fallen hits theaters on August 23.