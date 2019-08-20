Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith have always been a far from traditional couple when it comes to their thoughts on marriage.

The couple, who have been married for 22 years, have not followed a cookie-cutter template of what most think marriage should be. And in a new interview with The Guardian, Jada opened up about the difficulties of the two finding marital bliss under the critical eye of their celebrity.

“I knew that I was not built for conventional marriage,” the 47-year-old creator of Red Table Talk said.

“Even the word ‘wife’: it’s a golden cage, swallow the key. Even before I was married, I was like, ‘That’ll kill me.’ And it damn near did! So why wouldn’t you share what you’ve been through, when you see that other people are out there, trying to figure this crap out?”

Jada has found peace through her platform Red Table Talk which she said has helped her and Will share their unconventional marriage model with the world.

“We decided to make it public because it’s part of the healing. I feel like if we don’t have real understanding about it, I don’t know if interpersonal relationships are possible.”

Jada said while many thought initially that Will was the one who caused her internal turmoil (remember when she said she cried for 45-plus days), she admits it wasn’t her husband who she was having an issue with.

“Will is my life partner and I could not ask for a better one. I adore him, I never want people to think it was Will I didn’t want to marry,” she continued. “But I can assure you that some of the most powerful women in the world feel caged and tied, because of the sacrifices they have to make to be in that position. So I wanted to talk about how we really feel about marriage.”

