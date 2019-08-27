Serena Williams’ was back in her element playing like a champ and she beat Maria Sharapova handily during the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Williams who recently had to retire from a match because of back spasms, seemed to be in optimum condition this go-round, finishing the game 6-1, 6-1, The Daily Mail reports.

“Obviously I am going against a player who has won five Grand Slams, every practice after the draw was super intense,” said Williams. “When you play her have to be super focused. She gets momentum and gets going, it was a fun match. The body is good, my back is a lot better, I’m excited.”

Williams was determined not to let her opponent get a win, making her victory the 19th time in a row she has dominated Sharapova.

“Every time I come up against her,” Williams said, “I just bring out some of my best tennis.”

Celebrities like Spike Lee were on hand at Arthur Ashe stadium to watch Williams serve up a butt whooping to Sharapova.

Williams is now readying to play Game 2 against Caty McNally as she seeks her 24th Grand Slam title.

