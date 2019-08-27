Some tense moments unfolded on camera after white cops arrested a Black man in his own home.

—Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama in Showtime series ‘First Ladies’—

Kazeem Oyeneyin, 31, said he was embarrassed after he was hauled out of his home shirtless and in his underwear, moments after he talked to his security company to inform them that it was a false alarm that had gone off.

Still, cops responded to the alarm call and with guns drawn, they ordered Oyeneyin out of his Raleigh, North Carolina home his neighbors watched the drama unfold.

Oyeneyin tries to assess why he’s being arrested as the officers handcuff him.

“I just talked to the alarm people,” Oyeneyin explains to the cop after he was told they were responding to the report of a burglar alarm sounding off.

—FBI investigating altered racist photo calling for ‘No Black people’ at Rio Americano High School—

“I haven’t done nothing wrong,” Oyeneyin says as he is walked to a police car.

Oyeneyin said a friend who was staying with him set off the alarm when he left, Oyeneyin told ABC News.

Oyeneyin described the ordeal as the “most humiliating experience of my life.”

“I mean, I felt like my character was defamed. I went outside the other day, the neighbors wouldn’t even wave at me. They don’t know what’s going on. They think I’m a whole criminal over here,” he told the outlet.