The 2019 MTV VMAs went down in New Jersey on Monday night and featured a show-stopping performance from this year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient, Missy Elliott.

The iconic rapper performed a carer-spanning medley of her hits including “Lose Control”, “Get Ur Freak On”, “Pass That Dutch”, and “Work It.”

She even brought out a grown-up Alyson Stoner, who danced in many of Missy’s videos when she was just a kid.

Missy Elliott brought the house down with her power-packed performance, proving her talent and her hits are timeless.

Cardi B sang her praises as she presented her with the coveted Video Vanguard Award, adding another achievement to her long list of accomplishments. Earlier this year, she became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriting Hall of Fame. In May, she was given an honorary doctorate degree from Berklee College of Music.

Check out her unforgettable performance:

“I promised I wouldn’t cry at this one because I cry at every award,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I have worked diligently over two decades and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award and it means so much to me.”