The 2019 Video Music Awards was full of big moments and big wins from some of our favorite artists.
This year’s VMAs was a vast improvement from recent shows and celebrated the diverse music scene in a major way and honored one of the most innovative musicians of our time, Missy Elliott with the Video Vanguard Award.
Lil Nas X took home Song of The Year for his record-breaking hit “Old Town Road” and Cardi B brought home a moon man for Best Hip Hop Video for “Money.”
Check out the full list of winners below:
MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD
Missy Elliott
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell ®
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST POP
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records
BEST R&B
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
BEST LATIN
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish
BEST ART DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
BEST GROUP
BTS
BEST POWER ANTHEM
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”
SONG OF THE SUMMER, presented by Samsung
Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”