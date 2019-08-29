Erykah Badu called on Common to come and help her get an inspiring message out to some very deserving students to kick off the new school year.

On Wednesday, Badu recruited her close friend to speak with youth at Dallas ISD’s Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and impart words of wisdom to stay the path and live with purpose, The Dallas News reports.

“The journey begins with the love that you have for the art form, the love that you have for whatever profession you choose, the love that you have for yourself, really,” Common said. “The journey begins with purpose.”

Thanks to Badu, Common surprised the eclectic students who attend one of the elite performing arts schools in the nation and spoke about 45 minutes.

Badu has a deep connection to the school, having graduated in 1989 from Booker T. and her daughter Puma Currey currently attends.

Common also went on to share how Malcolm X books and the Bible have provided major inspiration in his life.

