Pusha T’s highly anticipated new single, “Coming Home” just dropped and it sends a message about Black disenfranchisement and liberation, but what many may not know is that it also unites an A-list team to light the track on fire.

Produced by Kanye West and legendary hip-hop producer Mike Dean, the track features a surprise guest appearance by Lauryn Hill to contribute vocals to the bars, according to Rolling Stone.

“I’m speakin’ to the soul of my black native bros/Who ain’t get to go to school like a J. Cole/Who ain’t have a silver spoon or a bankroll/Who weren’t taught the golden rule, but they made due,” raps Pusha, 42. But’s he’s doing more than just dropping lyrics.

More Substance to the Message

In conjunction with the release of the song, Pusha is partnering with Brittany K. Barnett’s Buried Alive Project and MiAngel Cody’s The Decarceration Collective to launch the Third Strike Coming Home Campaign. The initiative aims to free people serving life sentences under “Three Strikes” laws. The rapper kicked off this campaign by donating $25,000 of his own money.

Getting Hill to be a part of this endeavor is no small feat. Although Drake sampled her classic “Ex-Factor” in his mega-hit “Nice For What,” the last time she directly collaborated on new music was the soundtrack to the 2015 documentary What Happened, Miss Simone?

During an interview with Ebro Darden on his Beats 1 radio show on Wednesday, the G.O.O.D Music label rapper not only explained how he got Hill onboard he also confirmed that his latest project is being readied for release.

“I just made the request. She expressed that she likes my music, and she’d see about it,” Pusha said of working with her on the record. “I definitely followed the queen around every… Whatever it took, and it was super important to me when she showed interest. It was just super important to me to definitely have her on it. Lauryn, her discography, it means everything. It’s insane, so this wasn’t about ever rushing or being on a time limit. It was just about getting the song done right and to both of our liking.”