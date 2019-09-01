Rapper and hip-hop mogul Rick Ross made headlines last year after seizures drove him to the hospital, leading to reports that his health was imperiled. In an upcoming memoir, Ross opens up about his life and how abuse of codeine caused the seizures.

The memoir, Hurricanes: My Life Is A Movie, is set to detail his struggles growing up in the 1980s in the crime-ridden neighborhood of Carol City in Miami Gardens, Fla. He also discusses his rocky road to stardom and the controversies that followed.

“Everything I said, I lived so I didn’t have to read it,” Ross admitted. “I think it’s a triumph [and] everybody don’t admit rising from failure.”

In addition to talking about his rise to stardom, Ross also touched base on the medical episode that many fans fearing for his life last year. In March 2018, Ross was hospitalized after having a major seizure only to return to the hospital again after a second seizure. The rapper blamed it on his recreational use of the cough medicine codeine. Ross told PEOPLE he used it to cope with stress.

“That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting,” he said. “[I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?”

He went on to recall that these episodes inspired him to write his memoir.

“When I woke up in the hospital and I had so many people around me, so many homies, it felt like I was in V.I.P. or some s—,” he says with a laugh. “But it was more like ‘Damn, we gotta do some special things.’”

One year later, Ross has been hard at work on several projects including a new album and his huge mansion is being used in the upcoming “Coming to America” sequel.

Hurricanes: My Life Is A Movie, co-written with Neil Martinez-Belkin, is scheduled for release on Sept. 3.