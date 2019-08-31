Singer R.Kelly, who was jailed last month at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago on child pornography charges and obstruction of justice, was recently written up for refusing to take in a cellmate.

Newly disclosed prison records reveal that the 52-year-old musician refused an order to take a cellmate at the special housing unit where he is being held, according to The Chicago Tribune. The downtown Chicago jail’s housing unit is said to be a more secure area for inmates, away from the jail’s general population.

Kelly reportedly responded to news of a possible cellmate by saying, “I was told I didn’t have to take a cellie and I have too much going on to worry about incident report,” the report says. An incident report stated that Investigators also cited that Kelly had a “poor attitude” throughout the investigation regarding the cellmate issue.

Kelly is currently being held without bail on a 13-count federal indictment in Chicago. It’s also alleged that in 2008, Kelly and two of his associates paid off witnesses and victims to change their stories in the disgraced singer’s previous child pornography trial in Cook County.

Earlier this month, Kelly’s lawyers filed a motion stating that the singer had been subjected to “draconian conditions” while jailed in the special housing unit. This past Thursday, lawyers filed a separate motion asking for Kelly’s “immediate release from solitary confinement,” The Tribune reports.

Kelly is also currently also facing a separate federal indictment in New York, accusing the singer of racketeering conspiracy. Kelly also faces four separate indictments in Cook County on charges of sexually assaulting one woman and sexually abusing three other women years ago. According to prosecutors, three of the alleged victims were said to have been underage at the time.