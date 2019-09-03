Last week, we learned that Leslie Jones would be leaving her post on Saturday Night Live but she has stayed pretty quiet on the issue ever since.

The comedienne addressed the news in a series of tweets on Tuesday morning.

“I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon!” she posted along with the hashtag #iamnotdeadjustgraduating.

“I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making ‘SNL’ my second home these last five years,” she continued.

“To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you,” she added. “I will miss holding it down with Kenan (Thompson) everyday, I will miss (Cecily Strong’s) impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss (Kate McKinnon’s) loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin (Jost), you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!! Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people…One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my ‘SNL’ years.”

