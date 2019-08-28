Comedian Leslie Jones is carving out a new path and stepping down from Saturday Night Live after five seasons.

The funny lady has made her mark garnering three Emmy nominations for her hilarious comedy sketches. Jones started as a writer for SNL in 2014 and parlayed her talent into a permanent position.

Jones, however has got some other gigs to focus on like her upcoming Netflix comedy special she’s filming Sept. 10 in Washington, D.C., according to reports.

The highly anticipated special is slated to air in 2020.

Jones will also be starring in The Angry Birds Movie 2 as Zeta an evil villain. And the talented leading lady snagged a role in the Coming to America sequel, starring Eddie Murphy.

Eddie Murphy to host SNL for first time in 35 years

While there seems to be a changing of the guard at SNL, an oldie but goodie, comic Eddie Murphy will hit the stage to host for the fist time in 35 years.

On Monday, the NBC comedy show announced that on December 21, Murphy will return as a guest host, something he hasn’t done since 1984, USA Today reports.

Murphy has been making his way back into the limelight and is currently filming a Coming 2 America sequel in Atlanta. He also revealed recently to Jerry Seinfield on a segment of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that he plans on hitting the standup comedy circuit and getting back into his groove.

SNL returns Sept. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.