A very hangry man is so upset that Popeyes ran out of their highly sought after chicken sandwiches that he’s suing the company for “false advertising.”

We can’t believe it either.

Craig Barr, of Chattanooga Tennessee, is the greedy customer who is suing the popular restaurant chain for $5,000, alleging that their “false advertising” and “deceptive business practices,” caused him to be left hungry and humiliated.

“Countless time wasted driving to and from Popeyes. No chicken sandwich. Was told to come back this day- still no sandwich,” Barr said in his lawsuit, according to AL.com.

Barr said he drove around looking desperately for the sandwiches and even paid a man $25 in a back alley who promised to bring him back the $5 chicken sandwich – except the man never returned with his food.

“I got scammed,” Barr told reporters.

The thirsty customer also claims his vehicle suffered $1,500 tire and rim damage from all the driving around and his friends laughed at his unrelenting requests.

“I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight,” he told the Times Free Press. “It just consumes you.”

“It’s totally deceptive. Who runs out of chicken? It’s a big fiasco. Someone has to stand up to big corporate,” said an agitated Barr. “Everyone is captivated by these sandwiches. They’ve got everyone gassed up on them.”

Barr filed the civil suit last week with the Hamilton County Circuit Clerk seeking $5,000.

Popeyes first announced their new chicken sandwich on Twitter in August, and it didn’t become the center of debate until Chick-fil-A made mention of it last week in a post about its own signature chicken.

The hype spread thanks to Black Twitter, leading to an online brand war between Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s — all claiming to have the best chicken sandwich of all time.

The Associated Press reported that a man pulled a gun at a Popeyes restaurant in Houston after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches.

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson says officers were called to the restaurant Monday night after a group of people tried to order a chicken sandwich.

Crowson says, “When the manager told them they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich. The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches.”

Popeyes discontinued the sandwich for now but they do reportedly plan on a big return.