PayPal cancelled the account of a hate group affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan that was collecting funds for the terrorist organization.

—Nate Parker apologizes for being ‘tone deaf’ about college assault scandal—

The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan was promoting payment to fuel their hate group through Paypal. But activists reached out to the platform to inform them that donations were being sent and urged Paypal to distance itself from the group.

On Friday, the payment platform suspended the account, reports the BBC.

“I have tons of concerns that PayPal is not able to act quickly and decisively on hate groups,” Nandini Jammi of social media activism organization Sleeping Giants told BBC News.

“There are some examples of them acting in a fairly timely manner. “But they’re not applying [their anti-hate policy] in a consistent enough manner,” she added.

But Paypal said it vows to “evaluate all sites” that could be using their platform to fundraise for hate. In fact, it says it suspended the KKK account six days after first learning of it, according to reports.

“We do not allow PayPal services to be used to promote hate, violence, or other forms of intolerance that are discriminatory,” Paypal told the BBC.

“I’ve been tracking hate groups on PayPal for several months now,” Jammi told BBC News. “I was just Googling for a new example and I kind of knew all I had to do was type in KKK.”

—R. Kelly refuses to share jail cell: ‘I have too much going on’—

The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan was formed in 2012, and has been promoting their organization through several methods including placing flyers throughout communities.

Last year, residents of Saratoga Springs in upstate New York were shocked when the found that the KKK distributed Valentines-themed flyers in their community.

The flyers prescribed certain rules for dating, arguing specifically against interracial couples, with slogans like “stop race mixing” and “love your own race.”