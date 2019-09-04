Serena Williams clinched the win Tuesday night, beating out Wang Qiang 6-1. 6-0 in the Quarterfinals and securing her 100th US Open match win.

—Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka top Forbes list of highest paid female athletes—

“I never thought I would get to 100 wins and still be here but I love what I do,” she said to reporters after her match at Flushing Meadows.

Williams beat Qiang, the highest ranked player in China, effortlessly, The NY Daily News reports.

On Saturday she slipped and fell and twisted her ankle while playing Petra Martic but was feeling better.

“Tape got a little loose, so I wanted to tighten it, make sure nothing happened” she said. “Other than that, it’s feeling much better.”

“It’s been a tough year but physically I’m feeling great and more than anything I’m just having fun when I come out here.”

—What made Serena Williams stop playing in the middle of an important match?—

Williams will face off against No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina next.

She said about her upcoming competitor: “She’s had a great year,” said Williams. “She made the semis at Wimbledon and I feel she wants to go one step further, so I feel I’ll have to come out and play really well.”

Williams seeks her 24th Grand Slam title.

We are rooting for the G.O.A.T to go all the way!