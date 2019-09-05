For years Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams has made a name for himself not just as an actor, but also as a vocal advocate for social justice. It seems completely befitting then that he is now teaming up with the left leaning Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand to tackle systemic racism, one pint at a time.

According to a media release, the brand believes we all deserve “the sweet taste of justice” and have chosen to partner with the Advancement Project’s National Office to launch a new flavor named, Justice ReMix’d, which was created to “spotlight structural racism in a broken criminal legal system.”

Williams, who before becoming an actor had his heart set on being a civil rights attorney, is a member of the board of directors for The Advancement Project, and will be front and center helping the civil rights organization spread the word about this new partnership.

On Instagram, Williams described the project’s importance, explaining, “Growing up in Chicago, in the hood, and seeing how much poverty is criminalized and how expensive it is to be broke. It is just simply not experienced in white suburbia.”

After taking a bite (or three) of the new flavor, Williams goes on to describe the experience as “pretty dope.” He also says that he sees civil right attorneys as “heroes, social justice ninjas” who are “changing society every day.”

“Our approach to creating social change is to raise up the work non-profits are doing on the ground,” said Co-Founder Ben Cohen. “We bring every resource we have to support them-our business voice, our connection with fans, our Scoop Shop community and of course, ice cream. Somehow, it’s easier to talk about difficult issues over a scoop or two.”

Described as cinnamon and chocolate ice creams with gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies, Justice ReMix’d is just the latest offering from Ben & Jerry’s multi-year campaign bringing further attention to criminal justice reform.

Last month, Ben & Jerry’s also created a limited-edition “Bernie’s Back!” flavor to support presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Any social justice warriors with a sweet tooth can find the new flavor in grocery stores nationwide and in Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops.

To learn more about the flavor and the company’s criminal justice reform campaign, go to benjerry.com.