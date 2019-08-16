The last few days social media has been in an uproar after it was announced that rapper Jay-Z was going into partnership with the NFL, garnering criticism for ignoring former quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest that has left him a free agent for three years.

However, Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab, is speaking up about what she clearly sees as a bad move.

Through his company Roc Nation, Jay-Z will be co-producing the Super Bowl Halftime show and also contribute to Inspire Change, a foundation the NFL started in response to public outrage over their mishandling of Kaepernick’s peaceful protest.

The hip-hop mogul and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell both said they made it a point to speak with Kaepernick prior to announcing their plans, but declined to reveal any details about what those conversations entailed or how the athlete personally felt about them joining forces.

While Kaep has yet to directly respond to the new deal, Thursday, Diab has been taking to social media, to share in detail how really feels about the league teaming up with someone who they considered an ally.

THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion 👉🏽 https://t.co/TWmoXS4JVJ pic.twitter.com/2bjSIEtnjQ — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 14, 2019

She accuses the NFL of “actively keeping Colin unemployed” for his protest.

“So really, how can Jay-Z and the NFL utter social justice in their partnership while keeping Colin unemployed because of his social justice work?” questions the outspoken radio host who many credit for inspiring Kaepernick’s increased involvement in social justice.

“It’s typical for the NFL to buy different PR looks to cover up their dirt-that’s nothing new,” she continues. “But what is disgusting and disappointing is Jay-Z let them use him. Whether Jay-Z knew it or not (I don’t doubt his intelligence-so I would think he knew) he helped the NFL bury who he said is an iconic figure, Colin Kaepernick.”

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, who supported Kaepernick through the entire protest also spoke out on the controversy and didn’t mince words about how he feels’s about Jay-Z’s actions.

These aren’t mutually exclusive. They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career. https://t.co/LFBZpbj2tw — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) August 15, 2019

To which Kaepernick responded on Twitter with thanks and praise.

You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the nfl tried to silence your voice & the movement. You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it! @E_Reid35 And to the people – I see you, I hear you and I love you! Thank you for having my back!!!✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kBJ1SCBYIq — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 15, 2019

In response to Jay-Z’s explanation that he has plans to improve the NFL from the inside and use this partnership as a, “vehicle that can inspire change and speak to the masses at the same time,” Nessa seems unmoved, particularly for those who feel that the public should be patient to see what the rapper’s plan is.

“Don’t tell me there’s a “master plan and wait for it” because the ONLY reason anything would ever change is because THE PEOPLE are loud and clear and won’t let the league buy their loyalty with their disingenuous moves,” she claps back. “The people are letting the league and anyone who works with them know that they aren’t buying the bs.”

