ASAP Rocky’s Swedish lawyer Henrik Olssen Lilja, who first represented the rapper during his assault case, has reportedly been injured in a Stockholm shooting.

According to Forbes, Friday, an unnamed male assailant shot Lilja in the chest and head. Authorities say the victim had the wherewithal to call the police himself and was quickly taken to a hospital by first responders.

Several suspects have been brought in for questioning, although the motive has yet to be revealed and the incident is being treated as an isolated incident. Some witnesses say the assailant tackled the attorney to the ground in a stairwell before he was shot at least twice. Others say a black SUV was spotted fleeing the scene with police in hot pursuit shortly after the shooting.

Interestingly, a woman brought in for questioning is a senior lawyer who was previously prohibited from contacting Lilja for undisclosed reasons. TMZ reports the attack took place just outside an apartment complex where Lilja is believed to reside.

“The police have arrested several people for questioning,” the Swedish Police Authority wrote on its website. “The investigation is at an intense stage and the police are working on several different fronts to make progress.”

Last month, Lilja made international headlines while representing rapper A$AP Rocky, who was convicted of assault in the Swedish capital after engaging a brawl with a 19-year-old man in June.

After a Swedish judge found him guilty of assault The rapper issued the statement on Instagram, where he wrote, “I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict. I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward. Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice.”