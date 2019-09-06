Friday, TLC member Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas was trending on Twitter, after her response to a young girl claiming to look like her annoyed fans and had some calling the singer a bonafide mean girl.

Wednesday, a young Twitter user with the handle Hooperz3, posted a split screen of her and the singer along with the caption, “I get I look like chilli a lot what y’all think?” and then tagged her alleged doppelgänger and popular blog site The Shade Room.

READ MORE: TLC’s Chilli calls R. Kelly a “monster”

Usually when something like this is posted, most entertainers ignore their lookalikes or politely thank them for the compliment, but Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas was feeling extra honest when she caught wind of the comparison and quickly set the young woman straight.

“Long/straight wavy hair n similar skin tone doesn’t mean u look like someone,” clarified Chilli, 48. “Ur a doll but we don’t look alike.”

I get I look like chilli a lot what y’all think ? 😂🌶 @officialchilli @TheShadeRoomm pic.twitter.com/EftF7CGtu0 — Hooperz3 (@BlessedupZ) September 4, 2019

While some applauded her for her honesty and saw no issue with her response, others were taken aback by what they believed was a heavy handed retort to what was meant to be a lighthearted post.

“Way to take a fan and break her down,” replied one annoyed user. “You don’t really have all that many, you should be careful with the ones you have.”

“She doesn’t look like me,” the singer initially pushed back, doubling down on her original statements. “she’s very pretty and a perfect combination of her parents.”

“Folks being upset about Chilli’s response to that girl is what I mean when I say honesty is often taken as anger, insult, aggression, etc,” said a fan in the singer’s defense. “Just say y’all not used to people disagreeing with you & move on.”

But as one unimpressed follower pointed out, “chilli gets UPSET every time somebody say someone looks like her.”

Regardless of whose side of this debate you’re on, one this is for sure: Black Twitter is undefeated in its abilities to turn a simple of misunderstandings into a tidal wave of hilarious reaction memes.

Check out a few of our favorites, below.

READ MORE: Lil Kim, Mya and Chilli shooting new film “Girls Crew” for VH1

No one Chilli when anyone says they look like her: pic.twitter.com/IdFhYbcQBz — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) September 6, 2019

Random straight/wavy hair n similar skintone chick in the internet: “Folks tell me I look like Chilli, what do you think?” Chilli: pic.twitter.com/S8Z0JMVDtU — QB wins is NOT a stat (@ShibariDynamite) September 6, 2019

LMAAOOO Chilli said you look like WHOM!? pic.twitter.com/nRjTREJSp1 — 𝓜𝓮. 𝓘 𝓪𝓶 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓰𝓾𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓭.. (@_nathanMONSTER) September 6, 2019

Re: #Chilli It was doomed from the start because of the following: • they don’t look alike

• the girl is young

• chilli is mean

• the internet A TOXIC COMBINATION — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) September 6, 2019