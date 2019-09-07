Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 hasn’t aired yet, and we already know one thing we can expect… an argument between NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey.

The former BFFs were spotted by a fan in a restaurant having a conversation that didn’t look too friendly, according to Hollywood Life.

Although the video has no audio, both ladies can be seen sitting across from each other using lots of hands gestures and possibly raising their voices. The cameraman can also be seen in this video, making it very likely this argument will air on this upcoming season on RHOA.

This spat between the two should come as no surprise to RHOA fans. Last season did not end well for the castmates. NeNe and Cynthia’s friendship came to an end when Cynthia hosted a party where she invited both NeNe and her rival Kenya Moore. Cynthia wasn’t sure if Kenya was coming so she didn’t bother telling NeNe, Kenya would possibly be in attendance.

Kenya was also unsure if she would attend until being convinced by Kandi Burruss to come along, Hollywood Life reported.

While at the party, NeNe overheard a conversation between Kandi and Cynthia, “You wanted Kenya here, and here she is.” This comment led NeNe to think Cynthia was being messy and plotted for Kenya to come behind her back. When confronted about the matter, Cynthia tried to explain she thought Kenya wasn’t going to be there, but the damage was already done.

“I didn’t have a problem with Kenya walking into the event because at the end of the day, Cynthia can have all the f***ing friends in the world,” NeNe said on RHOA After Show. “It doesn’t matter to me. What I had a problem with was she was using an excuse. She’s trying to wiggle her f***ing way out of it by saying, ‘I invited her, but I didn’t know if Kenya was going to come.’ The deal is, all you gotta do is pick up the phone and say, ‘Nene, just so you know, I invited her.’ An invite doesn’t mean she’s coming, but give me a heads up, b****.”

This misunderstanding has led NeNe to be on the outs with almost all her castmates. But she promises to handle things head one and the season will still be amazing. “I’m still going to face the confrontation head-on, whatever it is,” NeNe said. “I can tell you that we’re going to have a great season 12 — that I can tell you.”