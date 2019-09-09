Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and former girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz have reportedly ended their relationship on bad terms, but now it’s been revealed that Ortiz was also arrested in a domestic dispute.

According to a TMZ report published on Monday, in August the rapper and his ex girlfriend got into a heated altercation in Los Angeles that became violent when Ortiz allegedly started throwing things at Lee.

READ MORE: Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on Malia Obama: ‘I think we’d get along’

The confrontation got so physical at one point she even head-butted him, the website said. Even though she is now being painted as the aggressor, authorities say it was actually Ortiz who called police to the scene after Lee’s security team kicked her out.

According to unnamed sources cited by TMZ, in the 911 calls she also alleges that the entertainer sexually assaulted her. Despite these initial claims, when police arrived Ortiz changed her story and ultimately admitted to throwing items. Although she maintained Lee strangled her, officers made a judgment call at the scene and decided it was she who needed to be put in cuffs.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the tumultuous couple has made headlines for bad behavior. Back in March, Ortiz made allegations that Lee, whose real name is Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, constantly cheated and was verbally abusive, according to XXL magazine.

Ortiz also shared a video that shows her on FaceTime with Lee, who cites rappers like Gucci Mane and Chance The Rapper as examples of how men in his industry treat their women worse than he does.

“Do you know what Chance the Rapper’s wife went through with him?” Lee says in the video. “Do you know what Gucci Mane’s wife went through with him? Gucci was f**king a billion hoes, not even talking to his bitch! And she still pushed through all that s**t and came back around for that n***a! Chance the Rapper—broke as f**k!”

READ MORE: A$AP Rocky’s Swedish lawyer seriously wounded in Stockholm shooting