Is Kanye West hitching up a horse and heading out to Wyoming?

The Grammy-award winning rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian, have reportedly purchased a sprawling $14 million ranch not too far from Yellowstone Park.

“Kanye West has been in Cody, Wyoming for a few weeks now,” a source told PEOPLE.

He bought a ranch and is touring local elementary schools,” the source said.

The estate reportedly has 9,000-plus acre which also houses a restaurant and saloon, a ranch-style event center and meeting facilities. The property also has horse barns and farm animals, according to TMZ.

West has reportedly been on the property this week and was seen riding an ATV through it.

It could be that West and Kardashian and their crew including Psalm, almost 4 months, Chicago, 19 months, Saint, 3½, and North, 6 are gearing up to make the move – something Kardashian spoke about in the September cover story for Vogue Arabia.

“I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told West who interviewed her for the issue.

West is reportedly on-site at the ranch finishing up his album set to be released Sept. 27.