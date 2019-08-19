It was only a matter of time before Kanye West brought his weekly Sunday Service jam sessions to a real church. And apparently, that time is now.

According to TMZ, last Sunday the hip-hop star partnered up with the California Worship Center to share his music ministry with their congregation.

During the event, Kanye and his Sunday Service team took over the local middle school where members of the California Worship Center usually meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only this time, instead of the usual parishioners, Yeezy and the celebrities that like to frequent his Calabasas sessions were also packed into the gymnasium.

“So this happened today,” the center wrote in a caption on their official Instagram page. “Kanye West, The Samples, Sunday Service @caliworship @rabbijasonsobelcame together for an Epic Day of Worship.”

In the video, gospel power couple Warren and Erica Campbell are on stage and notables like Blac Chyna can be seen singing along in the audience. Rabbi Jason Sobel was also on hand during the inter-denominational festivities.

Never one to miss a chance to make a spectacle, Ye enlisted both a choir and marching band to help him bring his vision to life. During the service they performed mash ups of several Kanye and popular gospel hymns, including Fred Hammond’s “This Is the Day,” the Watch the Throne cut “Lift Off,” Snoop’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and Tye Tribbett’s “Lift Him Up.”

It has previously been stated on his wife’s show Keeping Up With The Kardashians the the father of four has always wanted to have his own church. But there is no word yet on how this collaboration with the California Worship Center came about or if this will be the new home of Sunday Service moving forward.