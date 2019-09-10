Reality show personality Kylie Jenner and rap artist Travis Scott had the internet in a frenzy after Jenner released a photo posing nude with Scott for Playboy’s ‘Pleasure issue on Tuesday.

The couple can be seen in the photo hugging up on one another with Jenner just wearing a cowboy hat and the rapper wearing jeans with jewelry.

Jenner captioned the photo, “When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon.” The caption recognizes both the couple’s hometowns. Scott, 28, is from Houston and Jenner, 22, is from Los Angeles. The photo already has close to 10 million likes.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder will appear on the cover of the issue. Scott served as the creative director of the shoot and it was shot by photographer, Sasha Samsanova, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Not the first one

Jenner isn’t the only person in her family who has appeared on the cover of Playboy. Kim Kardashian posed on the cover of the publication back in 2007.

The photo of Jenner and Scott shows that the two are still going strong in their relationship.

The two recently appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix docmuntery, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, with their 19-month old daughter Stormi in August.

The couple met in 2017 at Coachella and rumors are circulating that the two may be getting married soon or are set to have another baby.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” a source said according to PEOPLE. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source added. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Jenner made it clear that she will inform everybody about the news of their marriage when they decide to do so in an interview with Paper back in February.