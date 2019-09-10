An artist is suing rap legend MC Lyte for unpaid wages after working on a project under her entertainment management and production firm, Sunni Gyrl.

The attorney for Christopher Smith claims that Smith made a settled agreement with the MC Lyte, but unfortunately the check that was given to him had bounced, according to according to TMZ.

The lawsuit states that the veteran emcee never paid Smith for his 1,228 hours of work. Smith claims he worked as an artist, animator and writer and was owed $38,375 in total.

When MC Lyte, Smith and her business partner, Lynn Richardson decided to let him go, he claims he received a $11,250 check. Unfortunately funds were not available the plaintiff claims.

Smith is suing MC Lyte, Richardson and Sunni Gyrl.

The hip hop star has provided no comment regarding the situation, according to the site.

Lyte hits National Black MBA Conference

In related news, MC Lyte is set to make an appearance at the National Black MBA Association’s 41st Annual Conference and Exposition, according to Business Wire.

The conference, known as largest diversity career fair in the country, is set to take place from September 24 through 28, 2019 in Houston, TX.

The conference brings business leaders in various industries together from all over to discuss topics such as education, entrepreneurship and more, according to the site.

MC Lyte will be a part of special programming with other celebrities such as Darrin Dewitt Henson and Jeanette Jenkins.

Other notable people who will be in attendance include Andrew Gillum, ounder & CEO, Music World Entertainment, Mathew Knowles, PhD, Founder and CEO, CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillion and CEO of Dallas Mavericks, Cynt Marshall.

“We’re excited to bring the 41st conference to Houston, TX for the fourth time,” President and CEO of NBMBAA®, Jesse Tyson said in a statement. “This year’s Conference builds upon the legacy of the Association and we couldn’t be more excited to have Houston as its backdrop.”