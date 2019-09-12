Kobe Bryant’s trying really hard to win over the internet after he seemed to chide a 7th grader for missing a basketball game because she attended her dance recital instead.

READ MORE: NFL star Antonio Brown could face criminal charges for rape allegation

Bryant got slammed on social media for being a “stage mom” of sorts, with people upset with how he addressed the girl, who is on his daughter’s basketball team. His comments were posted on Instagram.

Bryant said in part that the team got fourth place because “the 7th player (not in the pic) missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at the time.”

Easy there, daddy dearest!

The retired Los Angeles Lakers player then backtracked after the social media wrath, and said he didn’t mean to offend with his initial message calling out the busy kid. He tried to clean up the caption by saying he meant, “…she enjoyed dance more than ball which is fine.”

“Sorry if it came across as a slight, trust me it wasn’t. I was just giving the reason for her not being in the pic,” he said.

But it was too late for Black Mamba who got stung on the internet for what many believed to be an unsympathetic attack on a kid.

The NBA champ has since apologized for his error in judgment for posting that message and then tried to connect with his fans by posting a video of him dancing when he was 12.

“When I was 12, I skipped basketball for two weeks so I could dance in a school show. I’m all about diversifying while young, then locking in on your passion.”

If Bryant’s being this tough on girls (and he’s got four of them) we already know what challenges a future son if his might face.

Instead, even though he welcomed his fourth girl earlier this year, Bryant and his wife are already planning for baby number five with hopes that they will finally have a boy.

He told Extra in March, “I think [Vanessa] wants a boy more than I do. I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We’ll see if I can deliver, I don’t know.”

READ MORE: Missouri mother provides more than 100 lunches a day to local children