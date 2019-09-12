Criminal charges could be leveled against New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh District Attorney’s office said they will be reviewing the explosive allegations from Britney Taylor who filed a federal lawsuit alleging that several sexual assault incidents involving Brown took place between June 2017 and May 2018, The Daily Mail reports.

In an explosive report that unfolded on Tuesday in The New York Times Taylor outlined at least three separate occasions where she said Brown assaulted and raped her.

Taylor reportedly met Brown during her tenure as a student at Central Michigan, where they both attended. When she graduated, she claims Brown hired her to be his personal trainer.

Taylor, a gymnast, alleged that Brown sexually assault her during a June 2017 training session. She said he kissed her without consent and then exposed himself. Also, during the same month, Taylor claims Brown allegedly masturbated behind her and then ejaculated on her back, according to the outlet.

Brown formerly played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“This is a money grab,” said Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus on Wednesday, according to ESPN. “These allegations in the lawsuit are false.”

On Tuesday, the Patriots released a statement after learning about the claims when they became public.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives,” the Patriots said in a statement.

“We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

Brown also said in her explosive suit that Brown was “too strong and physically overpowered her.”

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in a statement released by her lawyer. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

Brown’s lawyer Darren Heitner tweeted on Tuesday that Brown “denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit.”

Brown continues to attend practice with the Patriots but there’s been no word if he will take the field for Sunday’s game at Miami.