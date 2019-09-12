Not so fast King James!

NBA star LeBron James tried to pull a fast one and get his famous ‘Taco Tuesday’ family motto trademarked so he could claim ownership rights to the popular phrase.

—NFL star Antonio Brown could face criminal charges for rape allegation—

Well his application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was reportedly denied on Wednesday.

The PTO cited the reason for the denial being that “Taco Tuesday” is “a commonplace term.”

“The applied-for mark is a commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment message,” the USPTO wrote, according to ESPN.

Dave McMenamin, a spokesman for James told ESPN that he filed the trademark “to ensure LeBron cannot be sued for any use of ‘Taco Tuesday.'”

Actually, McMenamin said it was done deliberately and James got what he wanted to accomplish.

He said the denial proves that Taco Tuesday is commonplace and “achieves precisely what the intended outcome was, which was getting the U.S. government to recognize that someone cannot be sued for its use,” the spokesman said.

There is a company named Taco Tuesday Inc. that pushed back on James’ trademark filing, but it doesn’t sound like they own the moniker either.

—Mexican restaurant protesting LeBron James’ attempts to trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’—

Well, money can’t buy everything!