Music turned fashion icon, Savage X Fenty designer Rihanna says she is “absolutely in love” with “Good as Hell” singer Lizzo and wants to collaborate with her.

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that she has much respect for Lizzo and wouldn’t mind working with her. The news organization caught up with Riri during her Savage X Fenty show in Brooklyn Tuesday.

“Gosh, I love Lizzo – she’s so badass,” Rihanna said. “I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like, Lizzo is so badass.”

Rihanna is developing a reputation for inclusion and breaking through stereotypes within her brand, using women represent more society norms or bigger and more beautiful than what is normally cast on fashion runways. Lizzo is the “it” woman right now, not only because of her very strong voice, but also because she has unashamedly broken through those stereotypes and is admired as a large, beautiful woman.

“She is everything Savage stands for – a confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape,” Rihanna continued, referring to her line of lingerie that was being showcased at the fashion event.

“Your attitude is what makes you savage,” Rihanna continued. “It’s the confidence that you have in yourself and it’s the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are people that identify with the brand.”

For those who did not get to attend Riri’s show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the fashion show also will be streamed exclusively on Sept. 20 on Amazon Prime Video, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Rihanna told the news organization that she takes her role seriously as an influencer.

“Here, I have a unique opportunity to change things,” Rihanna said. “I’ve always been so sincere with my perspective on this brand, but to see the way that we’re perceived in the lingerie world … to see people feeling included, it also puts a different pressure on me.”